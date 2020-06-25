See All Oncologists in Englewood, CO
Dr. Andrew Nemechek, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Andrew Nemechek, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
5 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andrew Nemechek, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from Dartmouth College Master of Science | Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Nemechek works at The Head and Neck Surgical Specialty Group in Englewood, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like ENT Cancer, Dysphagia and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Progressive Health Center
    701 E Hampden Ave Ste 225, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 788-9200
  2. 2
    Colorado Head & Neck Specialists
    2535 S Downing St Ste 480, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 778-5658

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ENT Cancer
Dysphagia
Oral Cancer
ENT Cancer
Dysphagia
Oral Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nemechek?

    Jun 25, 2020
    Dr Nemechek removed part of my thyroid. His office staff was amazing and took a lot on my anxiety away. I love Dr. Nemechek’s approach with his patients and he is so personable. Highly recommend him and his practice.
    Marty Dubey — Jun 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Nemechek, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Nemechek, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nemechek to family and friends

    Dr. Nemechek's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nemechek

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Nemechek, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Nemechek, MD

    Specialties
    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053490839
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College Master of Science | Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Nemechek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemechek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nemechek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nemechek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nemechek has seen patients for ENT Cancer, Dysphagia and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nemechek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemechek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemechek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemechek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemechek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Nemechek, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.