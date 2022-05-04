Dr. Andrew Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Nelson, MD
Dr. Andrew Nelson, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
Christopher G. Nelson M.d. P.A.350 6TH ST S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 895-8131
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Nelson did a full body scan and found quite a few pre-cancerous spots which he froze. He was very efficient, but thorough, and took as much time as was necessary. I feel very well treated. I did think that the wait time was a bit long, but I guess that's inevitable now and then.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1548396260
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.