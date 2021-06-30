Dr. Andrew Nam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Nam, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Nam, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Downstate College Of Medicine, Brooklyn, Ny and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Nam works at
Locations
-
1
complete care pain and palliative center495 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 10, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 336-1806Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:30pmWednesday9:30am - 5:30pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nam?
Dr. Nam gave me my epidural when I was in labor. I was so extraordinarily nervous about the epidural, but Dr. Nam made the experience as pleasant as it could possibly be. To begin, he was quick and confident in what he was doing, and right away I felt like I was in good hands. Throughout the process, he was so calm and gentle and really helped to make me feel relaxed. He even came by to check in on me later and see how I was doing. Great doctor and great bedside manner!
About Dr. Andrew Nam, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1407291867
Education & Certifications
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn
- SUNY Downstate College Of Medicine, Brooklyn, Ny
- Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education Combined BS/MD 7 Year Medical Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nam works at
Dr. Nam has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nam speaks Korean.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Nam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.