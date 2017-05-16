Dr. Andrew Naing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Naing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Naing, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 202 Canal St Ste 401, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 966-7583
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naing?
Excellent opthamoligist and staff. Very thorough , caring and professional. Highly recommend Dr Naing .
About Dr. Andrew Naing, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1609968833
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naing has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naing accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naing has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naing speaks Burmese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Naing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.