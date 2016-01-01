Dr. Andrew Naidech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naidech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Naidech, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Naidech, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
-
2
Northwestern Medical Group710 N Lake Shore Dr Fl 11, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 503-3592
-
3
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie Stab Lavin Family Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
About Dr. Andrew Naidech, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1770507907
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Hospital In Nyc
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Clinical Pathology, Neurocritical Care and Vascular Neurology
