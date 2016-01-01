Dr. Andrew Mutnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mutnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Mutnick, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Mutnick, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Boston Children's Hospital.
Locations
Columbia Primary Care - Manhattan Valley2702 Broadway, New York, NY 10025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Mutnick, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1578593851
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Frequently Asked Questions
