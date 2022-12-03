Dr. Andrew Mundwiler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mundwiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Mundwiler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Mundwiler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science (SOM & GME)|Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science (SOM &amp; GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Munson Medical Center.
Locations
Spectrum Health Medical Group Neurology2750 E Beltline Ave NE Fl 3, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and sincere
About Dr. Andrew Mundwiler, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1265725147
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan (GME)
- University of Michigan (GME)
- University of Michigan (GME)
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science (SOM &amp; GME)|Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science (SOM &amp;amp; GME)
- Neurology
