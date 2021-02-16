Dr. Andrew Moses, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moses is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Moses, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital.
West Florida Cardiology8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 4, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 969-7979Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice staff, very nice doctor. He took plenty of time to explain things to me, and I felt thoroughly checked over for any possible problems. Great experience, highly recommend.
About Dr. Andrew Moses, MD
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Moses has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moses accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moses has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moses on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moses. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moses.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moses, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moses appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.