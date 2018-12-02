See All Psychiatrists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Andrew Morson, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Andrew Morson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Morson works at Integrated Behavioral Health - New Orleans in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baton Rouge Behavioral Health LLC
    400 Poydras St Ste 1950, New Orleans, LA 70130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 624-7637
    Monday
    9:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Fear of Open Places Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 02, 2018
    Humble, attentive, and competent. Really cares. Best doctor I’ve ever seen (neurologists, psychiatrists, etc).
    KG — Dec 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Morson, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Morson, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1780882118
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane
    • Tulane Unive
    • Tulane University
    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    • Dartmouth College
    • Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Morson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morson works at Integrated Behavioral Health - New Orleans in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Morson’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Morson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

