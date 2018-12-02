Dr. Andrew Morson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Morson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Morson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Morson works at
Locations
Baton Rouge Behavioral Health LLC400 Poydras St Ste 1950, New Orleans, LA 70130 Directions (866) 624-7637Monday9:30am - 5:30pmWednesday9:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Humble, attentive, and competent. Really cares. Best doctor I’ve ever seen (neurologists, psychiatrists, etc).
About Dr. Andrew Morson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780882118
Education & Certifications
- Tulane
- Tulane Unive
- Tulane University
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Dartmouth College
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Morson speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Morson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.