Dr. Andrew Morse, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital.



Dr. Morse works at Surgical Associates of Western Colorado in Grand Junction, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.