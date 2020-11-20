Dr. Andrew Morovati, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morovati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Morovati, DO
Overview
Dr. Andrew Morovati, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from College Osteo Med Pacific Pomona and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Morovati works at
Locations
Beverly Hills Neurology8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 695-1830Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Beverly Hills Neurology150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 205, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 695-1830Monday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so very happy that Dr Morovati is my neurologist. He is so caring, concerned, and thorough. I could not be more pleased to be under his care and guidance as we work to determine how best to treat my issues.
About Dr. Andrew Morovati, DO
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1417000563
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Usc Neuromusc Center
- Los Angeles Co Usc Med Center
- Good Samaritan Regl Med Center
- College Osteo Med Pacific Pomona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morovati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morovati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morovati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morovati has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morovati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morovati speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Morovati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morovati.
