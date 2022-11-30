Dr. Andrew Moritz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Moritz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Moritz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.
Locations
-
1
Bossier Orthopedics and Sports Medicine2449 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative, listened to my concerns, easy to talk to. Would recommend.
About Dr. Andrew Moritz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1265640809
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochser Med Found
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Moritz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moritz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moritz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moritz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Moritz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moritz.
