Dr. Andrew Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Moore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Kansas City and is affiliated with Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, Southeast Hospital and Southeasthealth Center Of Stoddard County.
Locations
Hematology/Oncology789 S Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 519-4830
Hospital Affiliations
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
- Southeasthealth Center Of Stoddard County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moore is a wonderful doctor. He gave my mom almost a year to be with us, after others in the medical field had gave up. I do not know what my family would of done without him or his staff! They are definitely God's angels!!!
About Dr. Andrew Moore, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1881813202
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.