Super Profile

Dr. Andrew Montemarano, DO

Dermatology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Andrew Montemarano, DO is a Dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Montemarano works at Skin Cancer Surgery Center, A Division of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Cancer Surgery Center, A Division of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 300, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 564-3131
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Skin Cancer Surgery Center, A Division of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    8503 Arlington Blvd Ste 150, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 564-3131
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 25, 2021
    I had to wait a month for an available appointment, but it was well worth it. Very pleasant and relaxed atmosphere, professional staff. Came in early in the morning and was done after breakfast. Luckily, I only needed one round. Very neat suture job, I can hardly see it only one week later. Procedure and would care was thoroughly explained to by Dr. Monte and his staff. Even got an evening follow-up phone call, which was nice and much appreciated.
    Seth J. — Jun 25, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Montemarano, DO
    About Dr. Andrew Montemarano, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982670980
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Donald Grande MD Of Boston University
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Walter Reed Army Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

