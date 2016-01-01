Overview

Dr. Andrew Moen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN.



Dr. Moen works at St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic in Detroit Lakes, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.