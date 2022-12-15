Overview

Dr. Andrew Mincey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine.



Dr. Mincey works at Carolina Eye Associates, PA in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC and Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.