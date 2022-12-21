Dr. Andrew Milner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Milner, DPM
Dr. Andrew Milner, DPM is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Carolina Foot and Ankle Specialists (Cary)1505 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 200, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 303-6890
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Andy is really a rarity, he spends time with you, listens to your concerns, adapts his plan after talking to you, really cares about his patients, AND he's an excellent surgeon. I never feel rushed and I feel like he really listens.
- Sports Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1083697973
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Milner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Milner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milner.
