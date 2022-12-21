Overview

Dr. Andrew Milner, DPM is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Milner works at Carolina Foot and Ankle Specialists (Cary) in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.