Dr. Andrew Miller, MD
Dr. Andrew Miller, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Miller works at
Central Texas Colon and Rectal Surgeons4106 Medical Pkwy, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 418-1979Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Central Texas Colon & Rectal Surgeons13915 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78728 Directions (512) 220-7002Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
North Office13915 N Mo Pac Expy # 100, Austin, TX 78728 Directions (512) 418-1979
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
I went to see Dr. Miller to discuss various treatment options for hemorrhoids that had been bothering me for years. At our first appointment, I was impressed by Dr. Miller's patience and his ability to explain things in terms that I could easily understand. During that appointment, time was made to thoroughly explain all of my treatment options and each of my concerns were addressed. We decided to have the hemorrhoids surgically removed and to be honest, I was very uneasy about having the procedure done. My fears were unfounded though, the procedure went smoothly and the recovery was actually pretty easy. I am so grateful that I found Dr. Miller - I was impressed not only by his bedside manner but also by his surgical skills. The level of care and service that I received is what all doctors should strive for. Thank you again, Dr. Miller!
- Colorectal Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Dell Medical School - The University of Texas at Austin
- University Kentucky College Med
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Baylor Univeristy
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.