Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Miller, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Larue D. Carter Memorial Hospital5435 E 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Directions (317) 941-4000
-
2
Decatur Vein Clinic14540 Prairie Lakes Blvd N Ste 202, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions (317) 569-5433
-
3
Midtown Community Mental Health Clinic3171 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208 Directions (317) 941-5003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Very High! Dr. Miller's expressed focus on providing comprehensive and confidential care for both child and family is unmatched. I was uneasy about the prospect of meeting with a psychiatrist, but after meeting with Dr. Miller, I am certainly relieved that I did.
About Dr. Andrew Miller, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1538327283
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.