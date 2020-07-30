Dr. Andrew Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center834 Chestnut St Ste G114, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center4450 Black Horse Pike Ste 3956, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 Directions
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center1888 Marlton Pike E Ste 70, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miller is an excellent doctor who is extremely knowledgeable. He is patient in explaining the complexities of hand surgery and my outcomes post surgery (following a trigger finger release) have been truly remarkable.
About Dr. Andrew Miller, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.