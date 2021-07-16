Overview

Dr. Andrew Mickler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital and UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.



Dr. Mickler works at Andrew S Mickler Dr in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.