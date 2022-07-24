Overview

Dr. Andrew Michigan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Michigan works at Urological Associates of Savannah, PC in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.