See All Ophthalmologists in Henrico, VA
Dr. Andrew Michael, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Andrew Michael, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (38)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andrew Michael, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They completed their residency with Wills Eye Hospital

Dr. Michael works at Commonwealth Eye Care Associates in Henrico, VA with other offices in Colonial Heights, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Cataract Removal Surgery and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Eye Care Associates
    3855 Gaskins Rd, Henrico, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 217-6363
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Commonwealth Eye Care Associates
    280 Charles H Dimmock Pkwy, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 217-6363

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery
Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Cataract Removal Surgery
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Expert Pathology Opinion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poor Ocular Motion Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Michael?

    Aug 30, 2022
    Great cataract surgeon.
    Susan MacKinnon — Aug 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Michael, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Michael, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Michael to family and friends

    Dr. Michael's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Michael

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Michael, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Michael, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902892201
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Michael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michael has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michael has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Cataract Removal Surgery and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Michael, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.