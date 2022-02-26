See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Roseville, CA
Dr. Andrew Meyers, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Andrew Meyers, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andrew Meyers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES.

Dr. Meyers works at Sutter Roseville Orthopedics in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Daniel Boyle, PA-C
Daniel Boyle, PA-C
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Shea, MD
Dr. Michael Shea, MD
6 (18)
View Profile
Dr. Benjamin Bluth, MD
Dr. Benjamin Bluth, MD
10 (12)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Roseville Orthopedic Medical Foundation
    3 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 110, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 797-4725
  2. 2
    Sutter Rehabilitation Institute
    1 Medical Plaza Dr, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 781-1408
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Meyers?

    Feb 26, 2022
    Visited about the status of an aging hip replacement. In addition to his being cordial, I thought he was thorough and knowledgeable. I wouldn't hesitate to use him.
    — Feb 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Meyers, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew Meyers, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Meyers to family and friends

    Dr. Meyers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Meyers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Meyers, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Meyers, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770831026
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meyers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyers works at Sutter Roseville Orthopedics in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Meyers’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew Meyers, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.