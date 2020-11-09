See All Neurosurgeons in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Andrew Metzger, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Metzger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Women's Hospital, Presbyterian Hospital and Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.

Dr. Metzger works at Southwest Neurosurgical Associates PC in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Southwest Neurosurgical Associates PC
    8080 Academy Rd NE Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 244-0080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Medical Center
  • Lovelace Women's Hospital
  • Presbyterian Hospital
  • Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Neuroplasty
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Neuroplasty

Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 09, 2020
    Dr. Metzger provided the most thorough, reassuring, and detailed "office visit" I've had with any doctor, and even though it had to be done remotely because of Covid19, I had total confidence in Dr Metzger's ability to see the problems I was having with my back, and describe the procedure necessary, what to expect in terms of recovery, and what would be the best hospital with the best equipment for my surgery. Although what needs to be done is daunting, his knowledge and experience and intelligence made me feel at ease about it.
    Elissa Heyman — Nov 09, 2020
    About Dr. Andrew Metzger, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114965381
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Metzger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Metzger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Metzger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Metzger works at Southwest Neurosurgical Associates PC in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Metzger’s profile.

    Dr. Metzger has seen patients for Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metzger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

