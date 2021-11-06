Overview

Dr. Andrew Mester, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Semmelweis Med U and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Mester works at Sansum Clinic Urology in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Pharyngitis and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.