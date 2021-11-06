Dr. Andrew Mester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Mester, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Mester, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Semmelweis Med U and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Mester works at
Locations
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA4151 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-7636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mester?
Dr. Mester had fully reviewed my case before my visit & was well prepared to troubleshoot the issue with my left ear not equalizing. Two previous Doctors were unable to find the exact cause. In just a few minutes Dr. Mester discovered an impacted foreign body debris attached to my tympanic membrane. A few minutes later he had removed the debris and I was back to normal! He has a great sense of humor as well.
About Dr. Andrew Mester, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
- Boston Medical Center
- Semmelweis Med U
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mester has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mester works at
Dr. Mester has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Pharyngitis and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mester speaks German.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mester. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mester.
