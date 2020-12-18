Overview

Dr. Andrew Messiha, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Messiha works at Saddleback Pain Specialists in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.