Dr. Andrew Messiha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messiha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Messiha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Messiha, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Messiha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Andrew H. Messiha, MD Inc.23521 Paseo de Valencia Ste 204, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 458-2026Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Messiha?
Dr. Messiha's treatment got me back into my athletic stretching and training routine which in turn improved my mood and general health which gave me a more positive outlook and a better quality of life.
About Dr. Andrew Messiha, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1700018926
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Case Western Reserve-Metro Hlth MC
- UCLA - Harbor Med Ctr
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Messiha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Messiha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Messiha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Messiha works at
Dr. Messiha has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messiha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Messiha speaks Arabic and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Messiha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messiha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messiha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messiha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.