Dr. Andrew Messer, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.



Dr. Messer works at Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida OAWF in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Largo, FL, Tampa, FL, Safety Harbor, FL and Seminole, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.