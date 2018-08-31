See All Spine Surgeons in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Andrew Messer, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Messer, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

Dr. Messer works at Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida OAWF in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Largo, FL, Tampa, FL, Safety Harbor, FL and Seminole, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clearwater Office
    430 Morton Plant St Ste 301, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 461-6026
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    International Spine Center
    1345 West Bay Dr Ste 401, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 774-6335
  3. 3
    International Spine Center
    5411 Beaumont Center Blvd Ste 700, Tampa, FL 33634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 774-6335
  4. 4
    Countryside Office
    1840 Mease Dr Ste 409, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 796-4740
  5. 5
    Bardmoor Office
    8839 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 240, Seminole, FL 33777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 461-6026

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Aug 31, 2018
    I gave my review of my favorite doctor. He was the epitome of any surgeon one could ever have. I would like to see him again soon.
    — Aug 31, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Messer, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Messer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629025887
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Carolinas Medical Center
    Internship
    • Dalhouse Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Messer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Messer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Messer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Messer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

