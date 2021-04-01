Dr. Menzin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Menzin, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Menzin, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Gynecologic Oncology at New Hyde Park9 Vermont Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 812-3740
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cancer Institute at Lake Success450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 737-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Menzin is an exceptional physician. He’s warm, engaging and extremely knowledgeable.
About Dr. Andrew Menzin, MD
- Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1821078098
Education & Certifications
- Hosp of Penn
- Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Hospital Of Penn
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Dr. Menzin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menzin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menzin has seen patients for Excision of Cervix, Hysterectomy - Open and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Menzin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Menzin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menzin.
