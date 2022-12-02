Overview

Dr. Andrew Medvedovsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Medvedovsky works at Florida Pain and Rehabilitation Center in Ocala, FL with other offices in Blackwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.