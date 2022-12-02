See All Neurologists in Ocala, FL
Dr. Andrew Medvedovsky, MD

Neurology
4 (55)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Medvedovsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Medvedovsky works at Florida Pain and Rehabilitation Center in Ocala, FL with other offices in Blackwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Pain and Rehabilitation Center - Ocala
    1910 Sw 18th Ct, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 629-7011
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Washington Township Office
    151 Fries Mill Rd Ste 202, Blackwood, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 228-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Paroxysmal Hemicrania Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medical Marijuana Certifications Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Kind and willing to help physician , listens well.
    Sue — Dec 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Medvedovsky, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Medvedovsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1649431594
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Brooklyn College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Medvedovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Medvedovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Medvedovsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Medvedovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Medvedovsky has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Medvedovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Medvedovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Medvedovsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Medvedovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Medvedovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

