Dr. Andrew Mechigian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mechigian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Mechigian, DPM
Overview
Dr. Andrew Mechigian, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Northville, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Insight Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Mechigian works at
Locations
-
1
Northville Family Foot Specialists42925 7 MILE RD, Northville, MI 48167 Directions (248) 349-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Insight Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mechigian?
About Dr. Andrew Mechigian, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1609121185
Education & Certifications
- McLaren Oakland Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mechigian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mechigian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mechigian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mechigian works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mechigian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mechigian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mechigian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mechigian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.