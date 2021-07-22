Dr. Andrew Meador, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meador is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Meador, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Meador, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Locations
Tennessee Oculoplastics1800 Church St Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-3624
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was referred to Dr. Meador from Dr. John Miller in Chattanooga, for Thyroid Eye Disease. I was very impressed with each member of his staff that I came in contact with, all were very attentive and respectful. Dr. Meador is young, and GREAT. He is absolutely the most attentive doctor I have ever been to, not only is he very well educated in Thyroid eye disease but of the thyroid itself and everything related to Graves’ disease. I’m positive he is equally educated on all the conditions he treats, as he really cares about each patient and gives you honest straight forward answers. Of course he is working with the great Dr. Wesley, so I wouldn’t expect anything other than top notch! Dr. Wesley is an ophthalmologist/occuloplastics GENIUS and Dr. Meador is well on his way to being just as legendary. Schedule with him, you will not regret it!
About Dr. Andrew Meador, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meador has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meador accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meador. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meador.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meador, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meador appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.