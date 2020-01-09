Overview

Dr. Andrew McWhorter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McWhorter works at Our Lady of the Lake Voice Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy, ENT Cancer and Laryngeal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.