Dr. McWhorter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew McWhorter, MD
Dr. Andrew McWhorter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Our Lady of the Lake Voice Center4950 Essen Ln Ste 401, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 765-5335
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Would give more stars if I could.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Johns Hopkins Bayview M C
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
