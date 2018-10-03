See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Andrew McMarlin, DO

Orthopedics
5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Andrew McMarlin, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They graduated from Philadelphia College Of Osteop and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.

Dr. McMarlin works at Palmetto Sports Medicine in Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winning Health
    966 Houston Northcutt Blvd Ste E, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 471-0375
    Monday
    8:45am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Trident Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
McMurray's Test
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture

McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Injuries
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Mild Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 03, 2018
    Great. He is the man.
    — Oct 03, 2018
    About Dr. Andrew McMarlin, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497719355
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vcu/Med College Of Va
    Residency
    • Maine Darthmouth Family Practi
    Internship
    • Christiana Care Health System
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College Of Osteop
    Undergraduate School
    • MCP Hahnemann University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew McMarlin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMarlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McMarlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McMarlin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. McMarlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McMarlin works at Palmetto Sports Medicine in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Dr. McMarlin’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McMarlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMarlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMarlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMarlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

