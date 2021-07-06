Dr. Andrew McKnight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKnight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew McKnight, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew McKnight, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Allergy Partners of Nevada2485 W HORIZON RIDGE PKWY, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 212-5889
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. McKnight is so thorough and smart. He had allergies as a child and had to get allergy shots (allergy immunotherapy) for years. Therefore, he's very understanding. He puts everything he suggests in writing for you to take home. It's been a long time since I've met a healthcare provider who provides such quality service. I teach at a local nursing school, so I like asking questions. I want to understand why a treatment is beneficial and all options. Dr. McKnight always answered my questions, provided all options, and allowed me to make an educated and informed decision. He also gave me the most detailed explanation of how I should begin to exercise again because after COVID19, I kept getting a tight chest with exercise. I monitor my heart rate now, thanks to Dr. McKnight. I loved Dr. McKnight's office so much, I brought two of my kids who suffer from allergies to see him, too. Dr. McKnight is the best physician for allergies, asthma, and immunology.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
