See All Allergists & Immunologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Andrew McKnight, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Andrew McKnight, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Andrew McKnight, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. McKnight works at Allergy Partners Of Nevada in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Hives and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Partners of Nevada
    2485 W HORIZON RIDGE PKWY, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 212-5889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Hives
Nasopharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Hives
Nasopharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McKnight?

    Jul 06, 2021
    Dr. McKnight is so thorough and smart. He had allergies as a child and had to get allergy shots (allergy immunotherapy) for years. Therefore, he's very understanding. He puts everything he suggests in writing for you to take home. It's been a long time since I've met a healthcare provider who provides such quality service. I teach at a local nursing school, so I like asking questions. I want to understand why a treatment is beneficial and all options. Dr. McKnight always answered my questions, provided all options, and allowed me to make an educated and informed decision. He also gave me the most detailed explanation of how I should begin to exercise again because after COVID19, I kept getting a tight chest with exercise. I monitor my heart rate now, thanks to Dr. McKnight. I loved Dr. McKnight's office so much, I brought two of my kids who suffer from allergies to see him, too. Dr. McKnight is the best physician for allergies, asthma, and immunology.
    I Black — Jul 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew McKnight, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrew McKnight, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McKnight to family and friends

    Dr. McKnight's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McKnight

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew McKnight, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew McKnight, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639161573
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin-Madison
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew McKnight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKnight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKnight has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKnight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKnight works at Allergy Partners Of Nevada in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. McKnight’s profile.

    Dr. McKnight has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Hives and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKnight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. McKnight. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKnight.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKnight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKnight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrew McKnight, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.