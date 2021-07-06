Overview

Dr. Andrew McKnight, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. McKnight works at Allergy Partners Of Nevada in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Hives and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.