Dr. Andrew McKeon, MB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKeon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew McKeon, MB
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrew McKeon, MB is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. McKeon works at
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0313
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
How was your appointment with Dr. McKeon?
Very thorough and kind.
About Dr. Andrew McKeon, MB
- Neurology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1558480087
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. McKeon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McKeon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McKeon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKeon works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. McKeon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKeon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKeon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKeon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.