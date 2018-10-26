Dr. Andrew McGregor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGregor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew McGregor, MD
Dr. Andrew McGregor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brunswick, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph London and Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.
SGPA Urology (Brunswick - 602)2500 Starling St Ste 602, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions (912) 265-1300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph London
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My brother (which is now 72) has been seeing Dr. McGregor for apprx. six years for bladder cancer. He has been in remission with this disease for over a year. Still goes every three months for a Cystoscopy (to check for any new tumors). This Doctor is extremely nice, respectful and is more than willing to answer all questions and to just talk with you. I have no doubt, that Dr. McGregor saved my brother's life. I would highly recommend this doctor to any male or female.
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1952334930
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Dr. McGregor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGregor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGregor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGregor works at
Dr. McGregor has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGregor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McGregor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGregor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGregor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGregor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.