Urology
Overview

Dr. Andrew McCullough, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. McCullough works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington
    41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 23, 2021
    Via Teledocs during COVID. There is no substitution for experience and expertise. This urologist knows his stuff and provided the solution that I have been seeking for 7+ years. Go to the best and you get the best outcome. Thank you Dr. McCullough.
    — Jan 23, 2021
    About Dr. Andrew McCullough, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1831183631
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    • Shands Tchng Hospital University Fla
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • The Johns Hopkins Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew McCullough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCullough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCullough has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCullough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCullough works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. View the full address on Dr. McCullough’s profile.

    Dr. McCullough has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCullough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. McCullough. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCullough.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCullough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCullough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

