Dr. Andrew McCall, MD
Dr. Andrew McCall, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.
Upmc Presbyterian200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2100
- 2 203 Lothrop St Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2100
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. McCall is very thorough and approachable. He worked with the neurosurgeon and explained all possible outcomes thoroughly. He seemed to really care about me and made sure I understood everything. I would recommend Dr. McCall to anyone!
- Neurotology
- English
- 1043487531
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. McCall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCall accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McCall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.