Dr. Andrew Mays, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Mays, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Locations
Univ. of Alabama Ophthalmology Services Foundation700 18th St S Ste 601, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 325-8620
- 2 1009 Montgomery Hwy Ste 201, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Directions (205) 824-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Mays, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, German
- 1699784678
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital University Fla
- University Ala Eye Found Hospital
- Carraway Meth Med Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
