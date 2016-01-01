Overview

Dr. Andrew Mays, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.



Dr. Mays works at UAB Callahan Eye Hospital Clinic in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Vestavia Hills, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.