Overview

Dr. Andrew Mayer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of New Mexico Hospital



Dr. Mayer works at La Jolla Gastroenterology in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Dysphagia and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.