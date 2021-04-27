Overview

Dr. Andrew Matthews, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital.



Dr. Matthews works at HOLY REDEEMER in Jenkintown, PA with other offices in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.