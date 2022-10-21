Dr. Andrew Matson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Matson, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Matson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Foxboro, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Kent Hospital.
Locations
Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (866) 378-9164
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had broken my wrist (distal radius) over the summer (of 2022) and was referred to him for surgery by Kent Hospital's ED. I cannot express the amount of gratitude I have for having been referred to Dr. Matson. He is fantastic! From my first meeting to my final appointment with him he always addressed my concerns with care and understanding. He did a phenomenal job fixing my wrist. Within 4 months of my surgery, I am able to use my wrist again fully (as if it never broke). I didn't have any pain after surgery and my recovery (as noted above) was extremely smooth and quick. Without any doubt, I HIGHLY, HIGHLY recommend him to anyone needing a hand/upper extremity surgeon! He's absolutely wonderful!!
About Dr. Andrew Matson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
