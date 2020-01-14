Dr. Andrew Mastay, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Mastay, DPM
Overview
Dr. Andrew Mastay, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Roseville, MI. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Locations
Shores Podiatry Associates PC20905 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 100, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 772-3500Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mastay is a great Doctor and surgeon. Appointments are easy. I have had three prior surgery's and he is the absolute best!
About Dr. Andrew Mastay, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mastay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mastay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mastay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mastay has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mastay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mastay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mastay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.