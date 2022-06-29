See All Spine Surgeons in Palm Harbor, FL
Dr. Andrew Maser, DO

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
5 (33)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andrew Maser, DO is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan College of Osteopathic Medicine (Private College) and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas.

Dr. Maser works at Orthopedic Specialists in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orthopedic Specialists
    37026 Us Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 938-1935

  • Adventhealth North Pinellas

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Jun 29, 2022
    Dr. Maser considers himself a doctor first and then a surgeon. If you have back trouble, but want to try more conservative treatments, then he's the doctor to go to. I've had problems with my lumbar spine on and off for many years. This time around was my first time with Dr. Maser. After reviewing my x-rays & MRI, he recommended doing a series of 3 caudal epidurals, each one spaced 2 - 3 weeks apart. After the 1st epidural I had about 50% relief. After the 2nd I had about 70% relief. I just had my 3rd epidural and my back hasn't felt this good in years. I highly recommend Dr. Maser and his staff.
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1346234119
    • The Florida Spine Institute
    • Mt. Clemens General Hospital
    • Michigan College of Osteopathic Medicine (Private College)
    • Michigan State University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Dr. Andrew Maser, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maser works at Orthopedic Specialists in Palm Harbor, FL. View the full address on Dr. Maser’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Maser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

