Dr. Andrew Martin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at AS Martin Orthopedics PC in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Unicompartmental Hip Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.