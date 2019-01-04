Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Martin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Martin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tranquility TMS Center3903 Wiseman Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 509-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
He did wonders to help my daughter recover from bad psychiatrists and her severe anxiety and depression. He has continued to help her grow and develop into a productive young woman. He listens, treats her and us with respect, explains the plan and creates back up plans too. He continues to be available and helpful even into her college years. He is great!!
About Dr. Andrew Martin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1356434146
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical School
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.