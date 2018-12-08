See All Pediatric Urologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Andrew Marks, MD

Pediatric Urology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Marks, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry.

Dr. Marks works at Methodist Ambulatory Surgery C in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Ambulatory Surgery C
    19010 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 575-5200
  2. 2
    Pediatrix Urology of San Antonio
    4499 Medical Dr Ste 360, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Neurogenic Bladder
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Neurogenic Bladder
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting

Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cloacal Anomaly Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Epispadias Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urachal Cyst Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 08, 2018
    Dr Marks has been amazing with my daughter. He explained multiple treatment options and gave us the pros and cons of each. My husband and I were then able to make an informed decision on how we wanted to move forward and Dr. Marks was supportive the whole way. We ended up going a surgical route and Dr. Marks was amazing with our daughter.
    Stephanie Bass in Canyon Lake, TX — Dec 08, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Marks, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Marks, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1679702377
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University Children's Memorial Hospital
    • University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine
    • University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
    • McGill
    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
