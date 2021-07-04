Dr. Andrew Margules, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margules is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Margules, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Margules, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Margules works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urological Associates PC3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 305, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
-
2
Urological Associates PC240 Middletown Blvd Ste 107, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Margules?
Dr. Margules did a fantastic job with my surgery. This was something I needed to get done and procrastinated for 20 years to do. After seeing several specialists and weird encounters with the previous doctor before through all these years I was happy to finally run into Dr. Margules. He performed my surgery and I am healing up nicely. Thank you Dr. Margules for doing a fantastic job!
About Dr. Andrew Margules, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1043577091
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margules has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margules has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margules works at
Dr. Margules has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margules on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Margules. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margules.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margules, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margules appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.