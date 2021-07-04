Overview

Dr. Andrew Margules, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Margules works at Urological Associates PC in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

