Dr. Andrew Manett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Manett, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Manett, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Manett works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Women's Health at East Cooper Medical Pavilion1280 Hospital Dr Unit 200, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manett?
About Dr. Andrew Manett, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- Male
- 1275761231
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manett accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Manett using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Manett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manett works at
Dr. Manett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.